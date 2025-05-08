Soak up the sun today — the soaking rain is back soon

While it’s still bright and mild today, the looming rain has everyone by the tail. Is tomorrow washed out? Will it clear for the weekend? The answers are “mostly” and “kind of.”

Rain actually catches up with us tonight. We’ll see some embedded heavier bursts in this first wave.

Then there seems to be a pause early tomorrow – just to get in the morning commute – before the skies open up again for the rest of the day. So, no, it’s not raining every minute of the day tomorrow, but it certainly isn’t dry.

Temperatures are downright criminal for this time of year, holding in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The numbers literally don’t budge from early tomorrow through tomorrow night.

Winds will pick up just enough to make for a raw, damp feel, but it doesn’t appear to be anything strong. The rain will continue into Friday night – with additional heavy bouts – then taper to lighter showers Saturday morning.

All told, the rainfall amounts will close in on 1-2 inches for most, with some isolated spots near 2.5-3”. Combined with already-saturated ground, some minor flooding is possible.

Clearing will be slow-footed Saturday. It should take until early to mid- afternoon to see the sun. No, it’s not ideal, but it beats a total washout.

Mother’s Day dawns bright and stays that way through the afternoon. It’s a herculean feat (worthy of mom) in this wet pattern.

Temperatures recover back to the low 70s, with a steady breeze. We’ll build on the warmth into early next week. And I am wary of it continuing into the latter half of the week as the models suggest. It’s just hard to see this sunshine extending for more than a few days.