The median sale price of a single-family home nears $1M in Mass.

In an increasingly competitive and expensive real estate market, many aspiring first-time home buyers feel like homeownership is out of reach.

"I am in awe. I don't know how prices have gotten that high and then seeing what you get with that is kind of shocking at times," Emma Sewell said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sewell has been renting in South Boston since 2021. She and her fiancé have been hoping to purchase a home in the suburbs but may decide to renew their lease, considering the reality of the market.

"The million-dollar question is whether we stay here and continue to rent as rent continues to rise, or bite the bullet and decide which suburban place we want to live in and purchase a home," Sewell said. "It's honestly easier to stay than go right now."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Gov. Maura Healey is calling for an end to real estate broker fees in Massachusetts.

The median sale price of a single-family home hit a record in April at $990,000, up 4.2% from this time last year, according to new data released by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. At the same time, the number of listings has also increased by nearly 25%.

"Right now, we're seeing a little bit more balance return to the market, which is honestly refreshing," said Mark Triglione, president of GBAR. "I know you're seeing that average sales price creep up right towards that million dollars and you're seeing the inventory creep up, so you think that means prices might come down or there would be some fluctuation, but in all reality what we're seeing is a lot more balance in buyer and seller behavior in the market, which is extremely encouraging."

Triglione says high-quality properties, priced appropriately, are still selling over the asking price with favorable terms for sellers. Still, he says, sellers shouldn't overprice their properties.

"We've seen a lot of sellers really shoot for the moon and buyers are kind of leveraging the gravity of the market to take them back down to earth," Triglione said.

In terms of supply and demand, more inventory should mean a decrease in prices, but according to Triglione, the numbers alone don't tell the full story.

"Because we have such extensive educational and medical resources in the area, there's always just such an overwhelming demand, not only for people who live here to stay here but for new people to come in," Triglione said.

The Greater Boston territory in this context includes eastern and central Middlesex County, Metro Boston, Metro West and southern Norfolk County.

Listings for condominiums are also up by nearly 30%, with the median sale price at a record $732,000, a 4.4% increase from April 2024.

The yearly influx of students in Boston has an impact beyond campuses.

Alex Blizard, a broker with the Biega Kilgore Team at Compass Back Bay specializing in first-time home buyers, has a listing in South Boston that's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in a professionally managed elevator building with a garage parking spot. It's listed at $949,000.

"Yes, there's more inventory, but there's only certain inventory that all buyers want," Blizard said. "If there is a place in a great location that's priced right that checks all the boxes, it's still going for over asking."

This listing has been on the market for a few weeks, which Blizard considers a long time in this market. Her team lead, Alex Biega, says fluctuating interest rates have also affected buyer and seller behavior.

"There was this sort of pause where sellers didn't want to put properties on the market because buyers weren't buying," Biega said. "Now people are adjusting to the new interest rate environment and buyers are buying again and sellers are selling again."

Blizard says her best advice for first-time buyers is to get pre-approved so you can understand your ultimate purchasing power and know whether you need to improve your credit score, which could help you qualify for a better interest rate.