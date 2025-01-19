Timing of Boston's big winter storm ‘could not be better' for highways

Massachusetts' highway crews have been preparing for the storm headed to the Boston area and the rest of southern New England Sunday night, but the timing should minimize impacts for most people, according to the official in charge of the effort.

"We are ready for this and, honestly, the timing of this particular storm could not be better," Jonathan Gulliver, the highway administrator for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, told NBC10 Boston Sunday morning.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That's because the storm, set to bring 4-8 inches of snow to most parts of Massachusetts, and more in places, will blow through relatively quickly Sunday night into Monday morning, and Monday is a holiday, so fewer people are expected to be on the roads.

NBC10 Boston The latest snowfall totals expected from a winter storm arriving in Boston Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"For the first big storm of the season, for the first big storm we've had in some time, really hard to complain about this one coming in the way it is," Gulliver said.

Massachusetts road crews started preparing a day early for the winter storm expected to bring 4-8 inches of snow to the Boston area, says Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT's highway administrator. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

But for anyone who will be traveling during or soon after the storm, he urged them to "take a lot of extra time" because the roads may be treacherous.

MassDOT will have about 2,000 pieces of equipment working to clear the roads, about two-thirds of the department's fleet, with the rest on standby to go into duty if needed.

Boston Logan International Airport will be open and operating throughout the storm, according to Massport, which runs the facility, but it noted that flights may be delayed or canceled. On Sunday morning, there were 13 delays and six cancellations listed on the Flight Aware MiseryMap, with the majority of flights unaffected.

The MBTA said that Commuter Rail trains and buses may need to reduce service during the storm, but it will have crews out clearing ice and snow.

Here's our full forecast for the snow coming Sunday-Monday to Boston:

We're expecting around half a foot of light, fluffy snow to fall on Boston from the winter storm heading to New England Sunday evening into Monday morning. Some places could get as much as 10 inches. Here's the full forecast. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com