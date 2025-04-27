Weather

Blustery and cool today before gorgeous start to week

Monday and Tuesday will be gorgeous, dry and highs climbing into the 70s.

By Sydney Welch

Yesterday was the final Saturday of April and it was another wet one. Each Saturday in April Boston has had rain.

Sunday will remain cloudy especially in the morning, starting off blustery and cool in the 40s.

Northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph possible through the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Some lingering morning clouds will give way to clearing skies by late in the day as high pressure builds in.

Winds let up Sunday night, and temperatures will dip into the 40s overnight.

It will turn breezy again Tuesday ahead of a cold front that could bring a few showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

After the front passes, temperatures cool down a bit, but stay seasonable with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Thursday looks dry, but another round of showers is possible Friday. Next weekend is looking dry right now but check back for updates.

