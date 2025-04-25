Stellar Friday on tap before rain moves in for the weekend

Another stellar day! Summery temps are on tap across Metrowest, Greater Worcester, and in a line from Nashua to Norwood (with all the towns and cities in between). We’re solidly in the upper 70s with a chance at a few 80-degree readings!

Here in Boston, the sea breeze will push in during the afternoon. We’ll also see it invade the North Shore, Cape Ann, and the Seacoast, then eventually work back to the Merrimack Valley. This will keep us under 80, but 70 is still within reach.

Then there’s the weekend.

Yes, rain is ahead…again.

Over the last six weeks, four weekends have featured some amount of measurable rain.

While our wettest day didn’t even produce a half inch in Boston, it’s still been bleak on many Saturdays and Sundays.

This one is no exception. If it’s any consolation, Sunday is mostly dry – just a lot of clouds around.

Rain Saturday will move in early and stay into the early afternoon. Late day, the steady rain will back off, but the clouds wait until Saturday night to clear.

We’ll see a bright start to Sunday – in the first few hours of the day. Clouds will build in quickly, and we could see a very brief sprinkle in the afternoon. Winds will be brisk, and the temperatures will be cool. Expect highs in the upper 50s.

And with the snap of the fingers, Monday starts the next warmup. We could see 80 again by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Make the best of this weekend and be safe.