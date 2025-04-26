Weather

It's a washout today with solid rainfall amounts for many; thunderstorms possible

It's good news for our ongoing drought/dry spell -- but it's a drag that it's coming on a weekend day

By Pete Bouchard

The much-advertised rain is upon us. While the weekend isn’t entirely washed out, today is.

We’ll see steady rain through mid-afternoon before it tapers to spotty showers or mist late day. Rainfall amounts will be solid – many will see nearly an inch of water.

Good news for the ongoing drought/dry spell (just a drag that it’s coming on a weekend day).

Winds will be stiff across southeast Massachusetts with some gusts on the Cape/Islands topping 40 mph this afternoon.

Sunday dawns bright, but don’t be deceived. There will only be a couple of hours of sunshine before the clouds rush in and turn the skies gray.

Gusty winds will buffet our cooler temperatures too. Some may peak at 40-45mph

Warmer air comes right back to the scene on Monday with sunshine lasting through Tuesday.

Highs recover to the low and mid 70s and hold there through Wednesday.

Cooler air arrives late week, with another chance for showers by Friday.

Make the best of this weekend!

