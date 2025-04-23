Spectacular stretch of weather ahead of rain this weekend

We fell way short of expectations yesterday along the coast, as high temperatures held in the upper 50s and low 60s as a tenacious sea breeze kept us in check. We’re expecting the sea breeze again to play a role in the forecast through the end of the week along the coast, but with milder consequences.

The key to forecasting high temperatures at the coast is knowing when the sea breeze will kick in. Sometimes this is about the broader weather pattern. Sometimes it is simply a weak wind field that allows the sea breeze to come in. In the coming days, it’s almost a crap shoot. The wind field is weak one day, and a bit stronger the next.

Today we should see it hold off until later in the afternoon, tomorrow it could come in much earlier. As a result, today is warmer along the coast than tomorrow. On the other side of the coin, locations away from the coast are solidly in the 70s through the end of the week.

This is a spectacular stretch of weather. Unfortunately, we can’t hold onto it forever, and signs point to a wet start to the weekend. While not a total washout from start to finish, Saturday should feature a couple rounds of rain with a few dry spells in between. Sunday sees a return to the sun, but cool temps will hold us in the low 60s at best.

Next week, the warmer air returns as early as Monday (figures). We’ll build on that warmth by midweek as we tip the scales at 80+ in spots.