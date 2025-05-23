Worst of nor'easter has passed, all eyes turn to holiday weekend weather

The worst has passed from our nor’easter.

The deluge last night brought over 5” of rain in parts of eastern Massachusetts. Localized flooding was rampant in some communities and on some major interstates.

We’re left with lightweight showers this morning….along with chilly temperatures.

We’ll see some drying this afternoon, then another round of light showers overnight. This isn’t directly from our nor’easter, but instead from an upper low drifting over New England for the first part of the holiday weekend.

Yes, that means we will still ward off some wet weather tomorrow, but it’s not washed out – but it’s not warm either. Highs struggle today and tomorrow as they only reach the 50s.

Sunday sees a solid turnaround in terms of temperature and sky cover. We’ll reach the low and mid-60s with partly sunny skies. If you’re determined to make one of the holiday weekend days a beach day, then Memorial Day is your pick. We’ll be near 70 and skies will be bright.

Away from the coast, we still can’t rule out a 20 min. shower in the afternoon, however.

We’re doing a bit better next week, but we’re still dodging some drops Wednesday on. No nor’easters or pounding ahead, but no soaring temperatures, either.

Have a great, safe holiday weekend!