Passing showers possible today but mostly dry day following Saturday's storms

Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s with a noticeable west breeze

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday starts off partly to mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible, especially north of Interstate 90, but don’t let that stop your outdoor plans, most of the day stays dry.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s with a noticeable west breeze.

Sunday night turns breezy and cooler as winds shift to the northwest behind a secondary cold front, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday looks like a nice rebound with sunshine and seasonable temps in the upper 60s to near 70. By Tuesday, cooler air settles in with highs slipping back into the 50s and low 60s under mostly dry skies.

The second half of the week turns more unsettled as a coastal system approaches, bringing the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds between Wednesday evening and Friday.

While exact timing and storm track are still uncertain, plan for a soggy end to the week followed by a possible break in the action next weekend.

