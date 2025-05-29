Some see showers today, everyone sees rain Saturday

It’s hard to ignore all those rain icons on the weather apps, but the next couple of days aren’t all washed out.

Today is a case study in the term “isolated showers,” where many spots stay dry and only a few see wet weather.

Nonetheless, the temperatures are ridiculous for nearly June and the breezes will be chilly off the water near the coast.

Tomorrow fares a lot better, with sun returning and temperatures recovering to the low and mid-70s. Who says Fridays are overrated? (Probably anyone who works the weekends.)

Speaking of, in true spring fashion, the showers are coming back into the picture Saturday.

The only thing predictable about the weekend is the collective groan across New England when showers are in the forecast. We’re having tough time sorting out when the rain ends and if we will see sun on Saturday. Seems the brunt of the rain exits quickly, but the clouds will be slow to part in the afternoon.

And Sunday appears cooler with another chance for a shower – whether that’s early or late still has to be sorted out.

That said, I think many stay completely dry Sunday, whereas everyone is wet Saturday morning.

Next week guidance still insists on a major warmup coming into the Northeast. Ironically, we’re more confident in that than the weekend forecast.

Weather is weird.