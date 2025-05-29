Weather

Some see showers today, everyone sees rain Saturday

Thursday will see isolated showers - many spots will stay dry, only a see few wet weather

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s hard to ignore all those rain icons on the weather apps, but the next couple of days aren’t all washed out.

Today is a case study in the term “isolated showers,” where many spots stay dry and only a few see wet weather.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Nonetheless, the temperatures are ridiculous for nearly June and the breezes will be chilly off the water near the coast.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tomorrow fares a lot better, with sun returning and temperatures recovering to the low and mid-70s. Who says Fridays are overrated? (Probably anyone who works the weekends.)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Karen Read 6 mins ago

Will prosecution rest its case in Karen Read trial today? Crash expert due back on stand

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

As public defenders stop taking cases, what will be the impact in Mass.?

Speaking of, in true spring fashion, the showers are coming back into the picture Saturday.

The only thing predictable about the weekend is the collective groan across New England when showers are in the forecast. We’re having tough time sorting out when the rain ends and if we will see sun on Saturday. Seems the brunt of the rain exits quickly, but the clouds will be slow to part in the afternoon.

And Sunday appears cooler with another chance for a shower – whether that’s early or late still has to be sorted out.

That said, I think many stay completely dry Sunday, whereas everyone is wet Saturday morning.

Next week guidance still insists on a major warmup coming into the Northeast. Ironically, we’re more confident in that than the weekend forecast.

Weather is weird.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us