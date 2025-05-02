Drying out this morning for summer-like day before more storm chances (and rain) this weekend

We’re in the warmup phase of the forecast. Today and tomorrow feature highs in the 70s to near 80 for many, with cooler 60s on the Cape and Islands.

That’s the easy part of the forecast.

Rain is harder to pin down hour-by-hour, but we’re seeing the greatest threat for storms late Saturday afternoon.

Sunday features cooler temperatures and off-and-on showers. Admittedly, Sunday is the trickiest day for timing the wet weather. We’re sitting on a stationary front, so at any moment the showers could pop up and pass through. That said, the day isn’t washed out, with the possibility of some dry hours sandwiched in there.

All in all, this isn’t a perfect weekend, but it’s not like we’re going to be in a car wash both days either.

Speaking of heavy rain, there is the possibility that some of the storms on Saturday afternoon could produce torrents and cause some localized flooding. In addition, there could also be damaging wind if the storms become severe. There’s plenty of early-season humidity to keep the storms alive and kicking.

From Monday to Wednesday we’ll be in the overcast and dodging showers. This switches the timing of our weather pattern, too. Instead of seeing the rain threat on the weekends, we’re moving it into the early part of the week. That bodes well for next weekend, which is looking pleasant and dry at this point.

Have a great weekend and be safe!