Severe storms possible on summer-like Saturday

The weekend isn’t a washout, but we are dodging a few drops.

Today’s the warmest of the two, with summery highs in the low 80s – and a bit of humidity. There are exceptions to this warm warmth, however.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

We are much cooler on the South Shore and Cape & Islands thanks to fog, low clouds, and a cool wind off the water. It’s here that the storm chance is minimal (or for the Cape/Islands, nil) in the afternoon.

Elsewhere, with sun, warmth, and humidity, we should see some storms fire up and get rolling any time after 2-4 p.m. and carry into the evening.

Dry to start this Saturday, gusty SW wind & temps around 80 with more humid air. Cloudy, cool, stable across SE Mass. Stay weather aware 2-10pm. Severe storms possible with damaging wind develop NW (& lightning, flooding rain). Dissipating before heading into SE Mass. pic.twitter.com/k6OnJ6flPJ — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) May 3, 2025

Our greatest chance of severe weather is across central/western Massachusetts and into southern New Hampshire.

Even so, many storms will be run-of-the-mill. For many, this will be considered a fine summer day with a few storms late day.

Sunday’s a different story. We’ll cool off with the onshore winds taking over. That will negate the storm threat and keep us mostly cloudy.

Here too, much of the day is dry as the showers will be few and far between. Highs could push 70, but we’ll drop to the 50s and low 60s in the afternoon with the wind switching to the east/northeast.

Showers will return for Monday along with chilly temps in the 50s. Tuesday’s washed out, and early Wednesday also looks wet. But what’s most intriguing is that the pattern is shifting next week. Right now, it appears we get all our wet weather out of the way early in the week, then enjoy a drying trend into NEXT weekend.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect as we head into May.

Have a great weekend and be safe!