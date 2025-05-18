Mostly dry today, looking ahead to cool week featuring storm ahead of holiday weekend

Less humid air has already rolled in behind a cold front to start off this Sunday. While we started sunny this morning, more clouds develop due to daytime heating.

Temps stay in the 60s to 70s all day long as the wind picks up from the west.

Peak gusts 25-35 mph through sunset.

Also, as a cool pool of air is aloft and the low pressure system is now positioned near Maine and Canada, showers pop up in the afternoon and combine with wrap around moisture.

Spotty showers or sprinkles will be around the northeast but it won’t be a washout.

Tonight the breeze continues as lows drop to the 40s and 50s. Monday remains cool and breezy.

The same low seems to stall nearby to our northeast so Monday clouds hang tight as temps drop to the 60s. Then on Tuesday highs fall a bit more on a northerly breeze, though we expect some sun west.

Wednesday through Friday a coastal low forms and swings in some wind, clouds, and waves of rain. Along with highs in the 40s to 50s…not typical for this time of the year at all!

We seem to kick out this storm by Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday early showers linger with highs near 60. Finally some sun and highs in the 60s can be expected Sunday and for Memorial Day.