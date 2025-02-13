One storm down, another to go here in the Boston area, this time for the weekend, with another round of snow, ice and rain.

As we continue moving through Thursday afternoon, the threat for wintry weather will diminish as temperatures rise into the lower 40s in Greater Boston. A few lingering rain showers are possible early, then we’ll see gradual clearing by Thursday night.

But our winds will be picking up, from the west, overnight into Friday. In fact, winds could gust up to 40-50 mph in Boston and up to 55 mph in parts of central Massachusetts, especially in the Worcester Hills, into early Friday afternoon. Be careful while driving.

NBC10 Boston A map showing wind advisories in New England for Thursday, Feb. 13, and Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 — Boston and most of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine are covered.

NBC10 Boston High winds are expected Friday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in the Boston area.

Otherwise, expect Valentine’s Day to be sunny, cold and breezy. High temperatures will be in the low 30s. It will feel like the teens for much of the day, so bundle up!

This weekend will bring another wave of wintry weather to the region. But we’re not only tracking snow! Sleet and freezing rain will also mix in, making this weekend quite a mess.

The event will start as snow late Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of our models are hinting at several inches of snow falling Saturday night before the snow transitions into sleet and/or freezing rain into Sunday morning.

We’ll likely have some ice accumulations Sunday before rising temperatures cause the freezing rain to change over into just rain.

But here’s the catch! As the system winds down, more snow could develop.

A map showing where snow, rain and a wintry mix will be falling across southern New England as of 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

NBC10 Boston A map showing where snow, rain and a wintry mix will be falling across southern New England as of 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

NBC10 Boston A map showing where snow, rain and a wintry mix will be falling across southern New England as of 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

We’ll be watching this weekend’s storm very closely — Sunday is a First Alert.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 30s. Temps will rise into the low to mid 40s on Sunday. Then, cold, breezy conditions move in on Monday with highs near 30. We’ll be in the 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday.