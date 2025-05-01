Attorneys rallying on Law Day worry for due process under Trump administration

Hundreds of Massachusetts lawyers, judges and legal professionals reaffirmed their oath to the U.S. and state constitutions at the Boston Law Day of Action on the Boston Common on Thursday.

“The message should be loud and clear. Lawyers are not going to stand by while our clients are attacked, while we are attacked & representing people that are vulnerable, people that are undesirable. That is our job," one speaker told the crowd.

The gathering marked a nonpartisan campaign to defend the rule of law as some lawyers say the Trump administration is chipping away at the right to due process within the immigration court system to fast-track deportation. May 1 was designated by President Dwight Eisenhower to recognize the importance of the rule of law, and it's marked every year at courthouses nationwide.

“Once we don’t have good faith …once we enter an environment where we demonize, suppress opinion that we don’t agree with, we’re going down a very dark and slippery slope, said longtime judge Jay Blitzman.

Blizman added that honest conversations are required to address racial disparity.

“Quite candidly, interpreting the 14th Amendment to protect white students who might feel uncomfortable because of important conversations I think turns the 14th amendment on its head," Blitzman said.

“As an attorney, what keeps me up at night is how I can use my education & my skills to fight for the rights of others but we can’t do this individually," said Tara Dunn Jackson, president of the Massachusetts Black Women Attorneys. “If we work as a collective — academic institutions, businesses, law firms, attorneys, that’s the only way we’re going to be able to stand up for the constitution.”