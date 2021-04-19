Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Mayor Janey Names Chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space

Reverend Mariama White-Hammond will oversee the city's climate, energy, and sustainability policies

By Alexandra Chaidez

Boston Mayor Kim Janey has tapped Reverend Mariama White-Hammond to become the city's chief of environment, energy and open space.

White-Hammond is the founding pastor of New Roots AME Church in Dorchester and a fellow with the Green Justice Coalition. In a statement, Janey praised her for her work connecting "ecology, immigration, climate change, energy policy and environmental justice."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In her new position, White-Hammond will advocate for environmental justice and protect Boston's natural resources, the city said. She will also be in charge of the Parks and Recreation Department.

“Reverend Mariama White-Hammond is an advocate, facilitator and pastor who has extensive experience in creating a more just, inclusive and sustainable Boston,” Janey said.

“I am confident that Rev. White-Hammond is the right person to accelerate our efforts around environmental justice, while expanding our green jobs pipeline and helping us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality, all of which are critical elements of our recovery and renewal agenda.”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

White-Hammond has won several awards for her work, including the Boston NAACP Image award, the Barr Fellowship and the Celtics Heroes Among Us award.

The move comes after Janey announced several investments in climate change policy last week as part of her plan to address climate issues spurred by COVID-19.

White-Hammond will begin the role on April 26.

Boston

fenway center 1 hour ago

A Development Project Is About to Change the View of Boston. Here's What to Know

Ted Williams 2 hours ago

Auction Brings Hall of Famer Ted Williams to NFT Market

This article tagged under:

BOSTONenvironmentCity HallKim JaneyBoston Mayor Kim Janey
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us