WATCH LIVE: Boston Mayor Janey Gives Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is slated to give a coronavirus update Thursday morning at City Hall.

The 10:45 a.m. press conference will include an update on COVID-19 cases, testing and vaccination trends in Boston, as well as a celebration of National Poetry Month, according to Janey's office.

Earlier this week, Janey said she is considering implementing more stringent coronavirus restrictions in Boston amid a continued rise in cases. More than half of the new cases in Boston over the past two weeks have come people under the age of 29.

Janey also announced she was adding $50 million to the city's Rental Relief Fund Tuesday in a bid to help renters remain in their homes and help landlords who are struggling.

Janey committed to working with Superintendent of Boston Public Schools Brenda Cassellius on reopening adjustments, "if any, regarding school opening."

Boston students grades nine through 12 made a partial return to the classroom Monday as part of a mandate from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Boston Public Schools received state approval to delay the return to full-time in person learning for K-8 students until April 26, at Cassellius' request. Until then, students will continue on their current learning model, officials said.

School teachers in the district are prepared to return to classrooms after April vacation, Janey said last week, but said both Friday and again Tuesday that the city will continue to monitor coronavirus data.