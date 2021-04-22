Boston Mayor Janey to Give Update on Police Reform, COVID Pandemic

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is expected to give remarks about the city's efforts to reform policing as well as its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday.

Janey is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

In addition to the update on the COVID-19 response, Janey is expected to offer remarks about the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, which has been charged with delivering a plan for review and reform of the Boston Police Department’s internal affairs procedures.

The remarks come after Janey ordered the release of documents from a 1990s internal affairs investigation into Patrick Rose, a retired officer who was able to keep his badge despite a 1995 criminal complaint for sexual assault on a 12-year-old child.

Boston Police internal investigators found sufficient evidence in 1996 to support allegations that an officer sexually assaulted a minor, yet the officer remained on the force and was eventually returned to full duty, according to documents released Tuesday.

The internal affairs file was ordered released by Janey after The Boston Globe reported earlier this month that Rose, a retired officer and the one-time president of the Boston Patrolmen's Association, had been able to keep his badge despite the criminal complaint.

The documents released by the city are available here and embedded below.

The criminal complaint was eventually dropped, but the department's Internal Affairs Division concluded there was enough evidence to support the allegations, according to the documents. Then-Boston Police Commissioner Paul F. Evans was notified in a June 1996 memo of the results of the probe.

Rose had been relieved of his weapon and placed on administrative duty, but was returned to full duty after an attorney for the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association wrote to the commissioner in October 1997 and threatened to file a grievance, according to the documents.

Janey called it "deeply unsettling and entirely unacceptable" that Rose remained on the force for two decades and eventually became head of the police union.

"What's more, Rose was allowed to have contact with young victims of sexual assault during the course of his career, and we now know that he allegedly went on to assault several other children," she said in an emailed statement. "His alleged behavior is disgusting, and the apparent lack of leadership shown by the department at the time is extremely troubling. This culture of secrecy cannot be tolerated."

In a Tuesday announcement revealing several police reform measures, Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the case of Patrick Rose, a former Boston police officer and union chief charged with molesting multiple children, would be the first task for her newly created Office of Police Accountability and Transparency.

Rose now faces 33 charges involving six alleged victims. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he maintains his innocence.

Janey earlier this month announced several police reform measures aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency.

Janey named attorney Stephanie Everett as the leader of the new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, a body whose creation was recommended by the city's police reform task force. The mayor announced that the office would get $1 million under her proposed budget, to be released Wednesday, while the Boston Police Department would have its overtime expenses funding cut.

"Today, Boston begins a new chapter. As mayor, I will lead a new era of police transparency and accountability. I am dedicated to ensuring safety, healing and justice for every resident in all of our neighborhoods," Janey said during a press conference on April 13.

Other investments include expanding the police cadet program by 50%, adding "20 new diverse officers to the police force," and reviewing allegations against police officers for policies the department has "discontinued due to disparate impacts on officers of color," Janey said.

She said she's ordered a pilot program that would temporarily re-house families whose homes have become crime scenes and another that would increase the role of mental health clinicians and reduce police officers' involvement in mental health crises.