Boston Mayor Janey to Hold Press Conference on Public Health

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is expected to hold a press conference Thursday amid growing concern over rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Janey is slated to hold a press conference on public health and safety at 12:30 p.m.

The city is among the areas in Massachusetts where federal health officials are now recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public settings.

Suffolk County is among the counties considered areas of substantial transmission under the CDC's new COVID guideline. Meanwhile, Barnstable County is the only area of high transmission.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, masks are making a comeback.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Asked Wednesday about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement on indoor mask use in places with high COVID transmission rates, Gov. Charlie Baker said he and his administration are reviewing the guidelines and will have more information later.

He said he was "considering" a mask mandate in schools — which the CDC recommended Tuesday and which scores of medical experts and professionals requested later that day — but ruled out immediately "instituting any travel restrictions," when asked about the COVID cluster in Provincetown that's now grown past 830 people, and which has prompted a mask mandate in the Cape Cod tourist destination.

Gov. Charlie Baker was asked if he's planning to bring back mask guidance in Massachusetts in light of new recommendations for fully vaccinated people from the CDC.

Baker noted that the CDC makes recommendations for the country at large, while Massachusetts is in one of the best positions of any state in the nation.

Rates of COVID are rising in Massachusetts, though much more slowly than around the country, as the more transmissible delta variant takes hold.