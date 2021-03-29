WATCH LIVE: Boston Mayor Janey to Pressure MBTA to Restore Pre-Pandemic Service Levels

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is expected to call on the MBTA to restore services to pre-pandemic levels and fully fund public transportation in the agency's upcoming budget, Monday.

Janey is expected to pressure the MBTA to make the changes as soon as possible during a press conference in Boston at 9 a.m. She will be joined at the event by MBTA riders, small-business leaders and community advocates.

The remarks come ahead of a session of the MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board. The meeting will be the first since MBTA officials said they would prepare a fiscal 2022 budget funding 100 percent of pre-pandemic service hours, a response to growing criticism about service cuts from the congressional delegation and others.

It also comes after the agency shut down a portion of Orange Line train service to make repairs after a derailment. Agenda topics include a preview of the fiscal 2022 budget as well as the T's social media strategy, a potential parcel acquisition in Quincy, and the Commercial Paper Program.

The pivot comes after vocal criticism from the state's congressional delegation, whose members said the T should not cut service now and stash away the large sums of federal stimulus funding it received -- more than $1 billion already with another round on the way -- to cope with future budget issues.

"It is incongruous with our intent, speaking for the delegation, that an agency would take federal support from the taxpayer, and then cut services to those same taxpayers. That doesn't work for us," Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., said last week, pledging "hard discussions with the MBTA and with the governor."

Before lawmakers took aim at the T, the agency had set its sights on starting to restore some service in the summer and fall, reaching as high as 93% of pre-COVID bus service hours by autumn.

Like transit agencies across the country, the T faces reduced use and fare revenue because of the pandemic. More than a year into the crisis, average ridership is still hovering around 30 percent of pre-COVID levels.

The T's board approved a package of service cuts in December. Officials said they would both save money to cope with budget gaps exacerbated by the change in ridership and also realign the schedule to meet current demand.

One round of service cuts targeting the commuter rail system and ferries took effect in January, while a second set affecting buses and subways started March 14. Those changes slashed trip frequency by 20 percent on the Red, Orange and Green Lines and non-essential buses and by 5 percent on the Blue Line and essential bus routes.

Janey has been busy since she was sworn in as Boston's first Black mayor and first female mayor last week. The historic moment put her in the national spotlight, with appearances on "TODAY" and "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Janey took over from Marty Walsh, who stepped down after being confirmed as President Joe Biden's labor secretary.

On Thursday, Janey took part in a ceremony with Gov. Charlie Baker recognizing National Medal of Honor Day and visited small businesses in South Boston.