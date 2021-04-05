Boston Mayor Janey to Unveil ‘Inclusive' Recovery Plan for Tourism, Hospitality Industries

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is expected to unveil a campaign Monday to promote an equitable recovery for the city's tourism and hospitality industries as well as small businesses, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janey was expected to announce the campaign, called "All Inclusive Boston," during a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

According to the city, the campaign will bolster the recovery by focusing on "connecting our downtown core with the vibrant neighborhoods citywide."

The announcement comes as Janey seeks to buoy the economy at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising.

Janey said Thursday that she continues to closely monitor coronavirus data with a team of health officials to determine whether any reopening adjustments need to be made. Earlier this week, Janey said she was considering implementing more stringent coronavirus restrictions in Boston, citing a "troubling" rise in cases.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is also watching the metrics closely.

“We will continue to closely monitor the data and make any decisions regarding reopening or rollbacks based on the metrics. We understand people are tired of this pandemic but the virus is still spreading in our City," a BPHC spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. "We are asking everyone to continue to take steps to protect themselves and each other: wear a mask in public, wash your hands often, avoid crowds, watch your distance and get tested regularly. And when it is your turn, get vaccinated.”

The city continues to see an increasing positivity rate, which as of Thursday stood at 4.8%, up from 4.2%. That's a .9% increase, which translates into over 216 cases per day, Janey noted.

The majority of students in kindergarten through fifth grade in Massachusetts return to in-person learning on Monday as part of the plan outlined by the state's Department of Education.

Janey said she continues to monitor coronavirus activity across six key metrics: daily positive cases, daily percent of positive cases, community COVID tests, COVID related ER visits, available ICU and medical surgical beds and ICU bed occupancy.

Testing activity has also increased across the city neighborhoods, according to Janey, who encouraged Boston residents to get tested on a regular basis.

Last week, Janey unveiled a $50 million addition to the city's Rental Relief Fund in a bid to help renters remain in their homes and help landlords who are struggling.

Meanwhile, as she continues to closely monitor coronavirus data and considers reopening adjustments, the mayor has committed to working with Superintendent of Boston Public Schools Brenda Cassellius regarding school opening.

Boston students grades nine through 12 made a partial return to the classroom last week as part of a mandate from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Boston Public Schools received state approval to delay the return to full-time in person learning for K-8 students until April 26, at Cassellius' request. Until then, students will continue on their current learning model, officials said.