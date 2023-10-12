Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces Boston Bikes Pass for Bluebike users

Boston mayo Michelle Wu announced the launch of Boston Bikes Pass, a discounted membership for Boston residents that saves more than half the cost of the annual rate.

The city is also launching an even more discounted annual pass for income-eligibile residents.

This pass is part of a pilot program to explore more affordable travel options and bolster the demand for Bluebikes.

The pilot program will be running from now through June of 2024.

"Boston residents deserve access to sustainable, affordable transit, and the Boston Bikes Pass will help Bostonians get around the city by removing financial barriers,” said Mayor Wu.

Boston residents who haven't had a Bluebike membership in the last 3 years are eligible for a $60 per year membership, while income-eligibile residents will have a reduced rate of $50 per year.

Residents who qualify for MassHealth or SNAP can have the rate reduced to $5 per year.

"Bluebikes is an important part of our public transit system that provides reliable, affordable biking options for riders of all levels," said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets.

You can find more information about the bikes pass here.