Boston

Mayor Wu to discuss how Boston is preparing to welcome students back to school

School in Boston begins Thursday

By Staff Reports

classroom generic
NBC News

As Boston gets ready for the new school year, Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper will be visiting students with a history of chronic absenteeism to encourage their return to the classroom.

Wu and Skipper will then share updates on how the city is preparing to welcome students back to school, according to the mayor's office.

The media availability will take place at noon in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Classes in Boston begin Thursday.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Boston
