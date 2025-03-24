Michelle Wu

Boston Mayor Wu to appear on ‘The Daily Show' Tuesday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during an interview with NBC10 Boston's "@Issue."
NBC10 Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to appear on "The Daily Show" this week, her office announced.

The appearance is the only event on Wu's public schedule for Tuesday. She didn't have any public events Monday.

The appearance on Comedy Central's late-night show could be the first time she addresses the revelation from White House border czar Tom Homan of a large-scale federal immigration operation that arrested hundreds of suspected undocumented immigrants in Boston and around Massachusetts in the last several days.

Wu hasn't responded to NBC10 Boston's request for comment on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement-led operation, or posted to her social media about it.

Homan had vowed last month at a political convention he'd be "bringing hell" to Boston. At her State of the City speech, Wu invoked David Ortiz by saying, "This is our city," in discussing the city's sanctuary city policy, which she said is part of what makes Boston the safest big city in the U.S.

