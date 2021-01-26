Boston Mayor Walsh to Provide Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will update the public on his city's response to the COVID-19 crisis, Tuesday, after the city last week surpassed 50,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Walsh was expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

The scheduled remarks come as the city's rollback to Phase 2 of its reopening plan is set to expire Wednesday. Walsh is expected to provide an update this week about whether the city will extent the roll back.

Because Boston remains in Phase 2, Step 2 of its reopening process, many businesses, including gyms, indoor event spaces and indoor recreational and athletic facilities must remain closed.

Meanwhile, most of the rest of the state is in Phase 3, Step 1 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening process. A statewide business curfew was lifted Monday, meaning many businesses -- including restaurants -- are allowed to open past 9:30 p.m.

As of Monday, Boston had reported 51,506 cases of the coronavirus, including 1,133 deaths.

Walsh said Friday the Boston's latest coronavirus data has been trending in the right direction with the city's positivity rate and hospital admissions falling this week compared to the previous week.

Walsh has been urging residents to get COVID-19 vaccination when they are eligible, saying it is "one of the best things you can do to protect your family and your community and yourself."

The timeline for in-person learning in Boston has been updated.

Last week, he urged people in communities of color to consider getting vaccinated.

"There is no doubt that throughout history communities of color have faced discrimination and outright cruelty in the health care system. This is a tragic outcome from systemic racism in our country," he said.

"We don't want communities of color to miss out on the vaccine, because it's the best tool we have to put this pandemic behind us."

Walsh said his administration had made efforts to provide information about COVID-19 vaccines to communities of color.

On Monday, Baker detailed plans to Monday to have 103 public vaccination sites open by the end of the week with an online map and registration portal ready for eligible residents to make appointments.

The state plans to open a total of seven mass vaccination sites, including at Fenway Park and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.

Baker also said that residents age 75 or older would become eligible to receive the vaccine beginning Feb. 1 at the start of the state's second phase of vaccination.

Residents age 65 and older have been bumped up in priority, and will join people with two or more comorbidities in the second group to become eligible in Phase 2 sometime in February.

Boston officials provided an update on vaccination rollout priority in the city.

Walsh remarks come as his stint as mayor is potentially coming to a close in the coming weeks after he was tapped as President Joe Biden's nominee for labor secretary.

Walsh, 53, has been Boston's mayor since 2014. He's a former state lawmaker with a long history with organized labor. Walsh is a former head of the Boston Building Trades, a union umbrella organization.

His move to the U.S. Labor Department sets the stage for what could be a wide-open mayoral race. He said the transition to Boston City Council President Kim Janey, who would take over as acting mayor if Walsh is confirmed by the Senate, has already begun.

City councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have already thrown their names into the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has expressed her support for Wu.

On Monday, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said he was considering running for mayor of the city as well, but hadn't decided yet. According to The Boston Globe, Gross' decision to run would factor into whether others, including City Councilor Michael Flaherty, may also choose to run.