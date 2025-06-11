Boston Mayor Wu responds to ex-city employee's claims about her firing

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday was asked repeatedly about The Boston Globe's interview with Marwa Khudaynazar, one of two city employee fired in May over an alleged incident involving domestic violence.

According to police, Khudaynazar brought up her position in the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency and shoved an officer. Khudaynazar and Chulan Huang were terminated a week later.

"That is not acceptable for any city employee to ever say that they are, because of their status as city employees, they should be shielded from accountability," Wu said.

But Khudaynazar said there is more to the story, telling the Globe that Boston's Economic and Inclusion Chief, Chulan's boss, Segun Idowu, made sexual advances outside of work, which she declined but which sparked the fight later that night.

"Never once was I like, 'I work at [the Office of Police Accountability]; you can't arrest me,'" Khudaynazar said in the interview.

The Wu administration said when they announced that Khudaynazar and Huang were being fired that an internal review "found no violations of laws or city workforce policies by any other city employees."

Idowu responded to requests for comment via his attorney, who said in a statement that "any suggestion" of sexual harassment ridiculous and that Idowu engaged in no "improper, unethical, or inappropriate conduct."

"There had not been additional reports of complaints at that time," Wu said.

Both Khudaynazar and Huang have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges, including assault and battery on a family or household members. Khudaynazar also faces a charge of assault and battery on a police officer.

"It's important we take what she said seriously," Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy said.

Some on Boston City Council say the city's investigation should be reopened.

"If there's truth to this, we have to act differently," said Murphy, adding that calls for Idowu to resign could be appropriate, "if these accusations are true."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.