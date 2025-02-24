Boston Mayor Wu fires back at ‘insulting' criticism from White House's border czar

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Sunday defended her police chief from "insulting" criticism fired off this weekend by the White House's border czar over the city's sanctuary city policy.

Wu said Commissioner Michael Cox' record of making Boston safer speaks for itself, calling the remarks made by Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, clueless.

"It's insulting. We have the best police commissioner in the country. Boston's crime levels are at the lowest ever reported in our history," the mayor said.

Speaking at CPAC, a conservative political conference, Homan had said Cox is "not a police commissioner," adding, "Take that badge off your chest, put it in the desk drawer because you became a politician. You forgot what it's like to be a cop."

He also said, "I'm coming to Boston, I'm bringing hell with me," after referring to an interview Cox gave about adhering to state law on civil detainers filed by federal immigration law enforcement.

Wu said her administration's intention remains to keep everyone safe in Boston.

"This is is a city where every single day we strive to be a home for everyone we are intent on delivering city services to every single person, regardless of immigration status to have that access available," she said.

The Boston Police Department hasn't responded to requests for comment.

Wu is due to testify before a U.S. House committee on Boston's sanctuary city policy in about two weeks.