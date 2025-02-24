Immigration

Boston Mayor Wu fires back at ‘insulting' criticism from White House's border czar

Wu called Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox the best in the country, pointing to the city's lowest-ever reported crime levels

By Mary Markos and Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Sunday defended her police chief from "insulting" criticism fired off this weekend by the White House's border czar over the city's sanctuary city policy.

Wu said Commissioner Michael Cox' record of making Boston safer speaks for itself, calling the remarks made by Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, clueless.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"It's insulting. We have the best police commissioner in the country. Boston's crime levels are at the lowest ever reported in our history," the mayor said.

Speaking at CPAC, a conservative political conference, Homan had said Cox is "not a police commissioner," adding, "Take that badge off your chest, put it in the desk drawer because you became a politician. You forgot what it's like to be a cop."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He also said, "I'm coming to Boston, I'm bringing hell with me," after referring to an interview Cox gave about adhering to state law on civil detainers filed by federal immigration law enforcement.

Border czar Tom Homan made pointed comments about Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox during a speech at a political convention.

Wu said her administration's intention remains to keep everyone safe in Boston.

"This is is a city where every single day we strive to be a home for everyone we are intent on delivering city services to every single person, regardless of immigration status to have that access available," she said.

The Boston Police Department hasn't responded to requests for comment.

Wu is due to testify before a U.S. House committee on Boston's sanctuary city policy in about two weeks.

More on immigration and Boston

Immigration Feb 13

ICE Boston arrests Guatemalan man accused of child rape

Boston Feb 5

Boston's FBI, DEA offices say they're helping immigration enforcement

Massachusetts Jan 23

After federal agents spotted in East Boston, concerns grow over potential ICE raids

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationBostonTrump AdministrationMichelle Wu
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us