MBTA

Red Line suspension extended after collision involving track maintenance vehicles

The Red Line suspension was supposed to last until Sunday

By Staff Reports

The current suspension of the MBTA Red Line service will be extended through Monday after an overnight incident involving track maintenance vehicles, the T announced Friday.

A construction vehicle hit another construction truck at about 12:30 a.m. near the Longfellow Bridge in Boston, according to the T, who said the truck was then pushed into another construction vehicle.

Work was immediately stopped along the suspended service area to make sure no one was hurt and to evaluate the damage, the T said.

The driver of the first truck that was hit was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to T officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Work resumed nine hours later, the T said.

Earlier this week, the T suspended service between JFK/UMass and Kendall/MIT stations to allow crews to perform track work and station maintenance.

The Red Line suspension was supposed to last until Sunday.

Free commuter service will be available between Braintree and South Station and between Porter and North Station.

