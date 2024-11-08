Man shot at Boston MBTA station, Red Line service partially suspended

A man was shot on a platform at the MBTA Red Line's Broadway Station in Boston Friday evening, police said.

The man is expected to survive the gunshot wound to his lower extremities, according to the MBTA Transit Police, which said it was investigating the shooting, reported about 5:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital.

There was no immediate word of any arrests, or what prompted the shooting.

Boston police had earlier confirmed the shooting at the station.

The MBTA said police activity at Broadway would delay the Red Line about 20 minutes, and might have trains staying at stations. The agency later brought in shuttle buses to run between Park Street and North Quincy stations because of the police activity.

Red Line: Shuttle buses have been extended to replace service between Park St and North Quincy due to police activity at Broadway. https://t.co/CjGtTPb6Tw — MBTA (@MBTA) November 8, 2024

Police were seen investigating in the area, but it wasn't immediately clear if the investigation was related.