Boston medical transport van crash leaves patient dead, driver hurt

A woman traveling in a medical transport van was killed and the driver seriously hurt when the vehicle crashed off a road near several major Boston hospitals Monday, police said.

The van crashed into a tree about 3:45 p.m. on the Riverway at Longwood Avenue, according to Massachusetts State Police, near the Longwood Medical Area.

The passenger in the van was a 71-year-old woman from Somerville, police said. Neither she nor the 39-year-old driver was immediately identified.

Police didn't share any information about what is believed to have caused the single-vehicle crash, which was under investigation by state police, or what the woman was being transported for. They didn't identify the company the van was working for.

When state troopers arrived at the scene, they found Boston first responders already attempting to give the woman life-saving medical aid, police said, but succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital. She had been seated in a wheelchair that was secured in the van before the crash took place.

The Longwood Medical Area is home to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and other medical and academic institutions.