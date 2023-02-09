Boston Middle School Student Found With Knife, School Officials Say

A Boston middle school student brought a knife to school Thursday morning, according to a letter sent home to families.

The letter went on to say that police were called to the Condon School in South Boston after the knife was confiscated by staff. No one was hurt. The student could face disciplinary action.

"Unfortunately, firearms and knives are far too accessible to our young people and the pandemic continues to have lingering effects on students and adults. We're seeing this in myriad ways, especially regarding mental health and how people respond to moments of conflict. It is critical that students share with staff if they see or hear something that makes them feel unsafe," Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement Thursday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston Police for more information.

This is the latest in a series of incidents that have raised concerns about safety and security in Boston Public Schools. The apparent uptick in violence has prompted some city councilors to call for metal detectors and police at schools.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.