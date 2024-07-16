Boston

Nine mopeds seized in Boston, police say

Boston police reminded residents that vehicles are strictly prohibited in the Downtown Crossing pedestrian zone. Other pedestrian zones are located at the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall

By Anthony Vega

Boston Police Department

Nine mopeds were seized in downtown Boston on Monday, according to police.

Officers were conducting moped and motorcycle enforcement just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Franklin and Washington streets, Boston police said.

The officers, who were on foot-patrol, stopped the vehicles in the pedestrian zone of Washington Street, where no cars are allowed to travel in, according to police.

The nine mopeds were confiscated for various motor vehicle law violations, police said.

Police reminded residents that vehicles are strictly prohibited in the Downtown Crossing pedestrian zone. Other pedestrian zones are located at the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall. 

Earlier this month, 13 mopeds were seized and three people were arrested after complaints were piling up about mopeds blocking traffic and driving erratically in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood.

