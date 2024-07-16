Nine mopeds seized in Boston, police say

Nine mopeds were seized in downtown Boston on Monday, according to police.

Officers were conducting moped and motorcycle enforcement just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Franklin and Washington streets, Boston police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The officers, who were on foot-patrol, stopped the vehicles in the pedestrian zone of Washington Street, where no cars are allowed to travel in, according to police.

The nine mopeds were confiscated for various motor vehicle law violations, police said.

Police reminded residents that vehicles are strictly prohibited in the Downtown Crossing pedestrian zone. Other pedestrian zones are located at the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall.

Earlier this month, 13 mopeds were seized and three people were arrested after complaints were piling up about mopeds blocking traffic and driving erratically in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood.