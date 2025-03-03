From Tate McRae to Chappell Roan, Boston's getting shout-outs in pop songs

Boston seems to be at top of mind for many of today's hottest pop stars.

Some social media users have noticed that Boston has gotten a number of shout-outs on pop songs in recent years, including on rising star Tate McRae's latest album.

"Change my mind so much it's exhaustin' — I still think 'bout that night out in Boston," McRae sings on the bridge of the album's second song, "Revolving Door."

McRae's song is just the latest mention of Boston by a pop star recently — and a lot of the singers are referencing heartbreak in their shout-outs.

Reneé Rapp wonders how someone could make her hate Boston in "I Hate Boston".

Chappell Roan, meanwhile, says, "should've listened to your friends about his girlfriend back in Boston," on her song, "Femininomenon".

Gracie Abrams has a couple of mentions in her songs, including on "Augusta," where she says she's tired of California and considers cutting her hair and coming here.