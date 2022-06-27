Boston Musician Sitting in as Guest Drummer on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers' This Week

Monday through Thursday this week, local session drummer Jonathan Ulman will take over as the guest drummer on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

Ulman, a local drummer who has been a part of the Boston music scene for 25 years, said he was shocked when he received the invite through an Instagram message.

"I was sitting on the couch, it was 11 at night and this DM comes across my Instagram and I opened it and it was, 'Are you available the week of the 26th?'" Ulman said.

While his initial reaction was shock, his best friend and long-time collaborator was not surprised. After receiving a message that simply read, “dude,” Boston music producer The Arcitype said, “and I was like, I know what this is and I hit him back and said, 'Did you get the call bro?' It was the moment he was working towards for years, to work with Seth Meyers."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's a major career stepping stone for Ulman, and it means as much for him to use the opportunity to represent his hometown, he said: "It’s important to me that I represent Boston."

Asked if he was nervous about the pressure of performing on a nationally broadcasted show, Ulman seemed to have a calm demeanor as he prepared for the major opportunity.

"I’m just going to try to enjoy it, smile and not look silly on TV," he said.

Casey Affleck talks about the Super Bowl, his new movies and his interesting Zoom background.