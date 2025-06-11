To boost nightlife, Boston is rolling out late-night food trucks

Boston's nightlife is getting a little TLC.

The Late Night Food Truck program kicks off this week, allowing food trucks to serve customers at various locations throughout the city well after midnight.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Things close pretty early in Boston and everyone needs a snack after they go out," said Alexis Lyga, who goes out in the city.

City leaders are hoping the pilot program will contribute to a thriving nightlife for workers, residents and businesses.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"The food truck industry has declined post-pandemic," said Corean Reynolds, the city's director of nightlife economy. "This is a way that we can resurge this industry here in the city of Boston."

Chef Marc Sheehan of Northern Spy in Canton stops by The Hub Today to discuss why the Michelin guide coming to Boston is a big deal to restaurants. Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today: https://instagram.com/thehubtoday https://facebook.com/TheHubToday https://twitter.com/TheHubToday https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston

Nearly a dozen food trucks were chosen through a lottery system to participate in the program. The HYT Truck is one of the winners, and will be serving up Asian fusion cuisine.

"A nice bowl, some rangoons, something just quick and easy to grab on your way home, and our truck is lit up," said Hy Tran, co-owner of HYT Truck under the Hero Hospitality Group. "You can hang out with us. We'll play some music out there. It's all gonna be a good vibe."

The HYT Truck is in its first year and Tran says he's looking forward to serving a new market.

"Just to have this be the first launch for the food trucks and for us to be a part of it, absolutely honored and just overwhelmed with the excitement," Tran said.

Ramon Torres walks us through the journey from food truck to restaurant in Chicago.

The trucks will be in seven locations across the city and each site will have its own schedule:

Theater District at Tufts Medical Center (135 Stuart Street) Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Fenway Entertainment District (163 Ipswich Street) Fridays and Saturdays 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Roadrunner (38 Life Street) Roadrunner Concert Days 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Boston Medical Center (775 Harrison Avenue) Monday through Sunday 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Faneuil Hall Thursday through Saturday 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Boylston Street and Clarendon Street Monday through Sunday 8:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Northeastern University (60 Opera Place) Monday through Sunday 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.



"We wanted to be where late-night work force was. So, hospitals was one of the key markers of where can we put a truck?" said Reynolds. "We also wanted to be where there's foot traffic."

The program will run through the summer and fall and wrap up before the winter holidays.