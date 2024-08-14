Boston is trying to improve its nightlife. Is it working?

Boston has been working to make its nightlife more fun and inclusive. But its entertainment rating — nightlife, festivals and cultural events — is one factor for the many young people who say they're planning to move away.

But the long-standing statewide bans on happy hour and alcohol sales after 2 a.m., along with complaints about the range of options for places to go, Bostonians told us it falls short compared to other cities.

“I just feel like there’s not that many options. You always go to the same places, and you know what you’re getting when you go there,” said Lilly Park, a 28-year-old who lives in Downtown Boston.

A proposal could have made a big change to nightlife in the city: Sen. Julian Cyr moved to allow happy hour statewide, in communities and businesses that opted for it.

“We think local-option happy hour makes sense, particularly in cities and towns that are trying to bring people back to their downtowns and main streets,” Cyr told NBC10 Boston as the proposal hang in the balance. “As we look to make Massachusetts a more vibrant place where people can gather, have conviviality, have a little fun, local-option happy hour is also a tool to do that.”

The ban on discounted alcohol dates back to 1984, a way to discourage drunken driving. This July, the Senate approved Cyr's proposal as an amendment to a large economic development bill.

The proposal made it far. But during the final day of state sessions, the Senate and House were unable to decide on certain elements of the bill, and it didn't get passed, leaving the future of the proposal in jeopardy.

“I can tell you this policy is tremendously popular,” said Cyr, considering the large percentage of people who support bringing back happy hour. “Massachusetts broadly has a bit of a reputation for being a not fun place, so I think we have to do a little work there.”

Among the opponents of happy hour was the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, which disapproved on the grounds the proposal would not help economic development.

“Restaurants operate in the most competitive industry in America. They are not only competing with each other for a share of the food dollar, but also grocery stores, convenience stores and ghost kitchens," said Stephen Clark, the association's president and CEO, in a letter shared with NBC10 Boston. "The more they give away - the deeper the financial trouble. The deeper the financial trouble – the more they will feel the need to give it away.”

While happy hour is not making its return to the state soon, Boston residents and restaurateurs said things need to be done to renew the city’s social scene.

“In general, ever since when businesses reopened following covid, the industry in general has taken a hit,” said Dane Carlson, the general manager of Side Bar, which has been open in Downtown Boston since 2001. “If the state brings back happy hour, I feel that should definitely reinvigorate the nightlife industry as a whole.”

Carlson said if the happy hour proposal did pass, Side Bar would be excited about holding promotions.

“Maybe like a beer special or a shot special,” he said. “Things that would entice more customers to come in.”

It’s not just the happy hour ban and a 2 a.m. curfew that may be blemishing Boston’s fun rating. Boston lacks in comparison to other cities known for their nightlife.

For example, most MBTA bus and train lines stop running after 1 a.m. making it nearly impossible to find affordable travel options to return home after a night out.

“I feel like everything ends abruptly at 2 a.m., and there’s no T at that time and Ubers are really hard to get,” said Park, who compared Boston to New York and Seoul. “It just kind of dampens your idea of trying to go out to begin with.”

Residents also look for a range in place to go out. Irish pubs and sports bars are popular options to grab a drink in Boston.

But some want to see more diverse places and not all of them have to do with alcohol. Businesses like the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, Flight Club dart bar and the F1 Arcade in the Seaport are some examples of different entertainment options in Boston.

“There’s a whole bunch of things you could do,” said Jameson Bradley, a 26-year-old who lived in Boston for five years. “There’s a lot of country bars. There’s a lot of Spanish bars.”

While the city grapples with its whopping cost of living, another concern for young residents is just how expensive going out can be. They may not be encouraged to spend extra to have some fun.

“We offer daily food specials, and then hopefully that’ll bring customers in,” said Carlson. “Since we still offer relatively inexpensive drinks, hopefully that will disprove that impression that some people have of Boston, like how we’re an expensive city.”

Suggestions, like longer hours, more flexibility around liquor sales and transportation at night are some that Corean Reynolds has considered since being named the city’s director of nightlife economy last year. In an interview earlier this year, Reynolds told NBC10 Boston that the city’s nightlife economy should serve a lot of different people.

“It serves folks who don't want to center their night around alcohol. It serves folks of all ages, all generations, all ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations, etc.,” Reynolds said.

She has also talked about imposing a 3 a.m. sober hour, which would extend entertainment without alcohol service.