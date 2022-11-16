Boston Nonprofit for Children's Health Gets $4M Grant From MacKenzie Scott

A Boston nonprofit with the goal of helping children in need has gotten a big boost from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The National Institute for Children's Health Quality received a $4 million grant from Scott, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"I don't think 'surprised' fully captures how excited we all were," said Heidi Brooks, NICHQ's chief operating officer.

"I almost fell off my chair, because I didn't know what exactly I was going to be told or what was going to shared with me, and the first time was, 'Do you know MacKenzie Scott?'" recalled President and CEO Scott Berns.

Scott signed the Giving Pledge in 2019 following her divorce from Bezos, doling out billons while letting groups she selects decide on their own how they want to spend the money, no strings attached.

"The fact that it was no strings attached, we can use it to do the work that we knows need needs to be done. It's manna from heaven," said Brooks.

NICHQ has been working for decade to make health care a priority for children, and more equitable for families of color. They're still trying what to do with all money, but it'll be put to good use. They are hoping it will encourage other patrons.

"I think that it will bring in more, because of the validation, and the fact that, 'Wow, MacKenzie Scott is supporting the National Institute for Children's Health Quality," said Berns.

So far, Forbes says McKenzie has given away more than $14 billion to almost 1,600 groups. She has said she plans to give away at least half of her money in her lifetime.