‘Too much noise': North End tunnel rehab project has residents grumbling

The bridge over the Callahan Tunnel in Boston's North End is getting a facelift, but not without some complaints from residents.

"I just know, getting around the town, you cut off one block, it screws up the whole neighborhood," said Mike O'Brien, a North End resident.

Phase one of the Richmond Street Bridge Preservation Project began Monday above the tunnel and is expected to last six weeks.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the project will extend the life of the bridge by repairing the concrete above and below the ground. The project also includes upgrading the bridge railing system and replacing the sidewalk. During this phase, Richmond Street is closed to traffic between Fulton and North streets.

"I don't like it one bit. It's too much noise, disturbs the neighborhood, extra traffic," said Ted Pettingell, another North End resident.

With the road closed, residents say parking in the neighborhood will become even harder.

"This is a big place to park. You cut away a block and that's not good for the neighborhood and trying to find parking and everything," O'Brien said.

Business owners are also concerned about the impact the project will have. Jeff Cirace, owner of V. Cirace and Sons, Inc., says many tourists come down Richmond Street from the waterfront on their way to Hanover Street.

"It is a main entrance way and thoroughfare, Richmond Street specifically, as the second gateway to the North End," said Cirace. "I'm concerned about customers walking up, tourists being able to have access getting in."

Not to mention, the building was built in 1860, presenting additional concerns with construction happening right outside.

"This is an old building. I'm concerned about vibration. The last building we owned has a slant in it from when they built the Callahan Tunnel," Cirace added.

He also recalls the challenges he and his team faced during the Big Dig.

"It's not anything we haven't dealt with in the past. I don't make these issues up, where bottles were falling off shelves or picture frames were falling off the walls, these were things that actually happened," said Cirace. "My employees were cleaning and dusting all day long. It's annoying but I get it's gotta be done. As long as they're making every effort to have the least amount of impact to us, to the neighborhood."

Cirace has tenants upstairs who he says have already called him asking about the duration and impact of the project.

Tour guides will also have to navigate the construction project as they lead visitors around the neighborhood.

"I usually walk this way when we go to Columbus Park, so the noise will bother us for five minutes," said Paul Bessa of Nicky & Paulie's Tour o' Boston.

Residents are hopeful the six-week timeline shared by MassDOT holds true.

"It's an old tunnel, it's an old neighborhood, you gotta fix it up I understand. But just make sure it's faster to be done than they usual do with construction in Boston," O'Brien said.

Phase two of the project is expected to last four weeks. During that phase, the road will reopen to traffic but parking will only be allowed on one side of the street.