Boston Off Track on Emissions Reduction Goal, Report Finds

Boston is not on pace to cut carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030, according to Northeastern University researchers, who describe that goal as "likely out of reach" in a newly released report.

The Boston Foundation's Inaugural Boston Climate Progress Report says an "immediate pivot" is needed to get the city back on track and to achieve the goal of making Boston a "carbon-neutral city" by 2050.

Calling for "more systemic changes," researchers concluded that the city has "only achieved incremental improvement" through a cleaner grid, more energy efficient buildings, oil-to-gas heating system conversions, and improvements in vehicle efficiency.

The report identifies 12 outcomes needed for Boston to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, including an obligation for the city to be supplied with electricity from renewable and other low-carbon resources, the phaseout of non–zero emissions vehicles, and more housing built near public transit to help "prioritize the needs of people over vehicles."

The report was assembled by researchers at Northeastern University's Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy, and Boston Foundation officials said they plan to update it every two years to assess the city's progress toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

A panel plans to discuss the report during a virtual event at 10 a.m