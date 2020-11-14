Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Boston Offers Small Businesses New Help With Rent and More

Mayor Marty Walsh on Friday announced three new relief funds totaling $6.3 million.

By The Associated Press

Money
Money

The city of Boston is offering more help to local small businesses struggling to stay viable amid the pandemic.

Mayor Marty Walsh on Friday announced three new relief funds totaling $6.3 million. One will provide up to $15,000 to small businesses that are struggling to pay their rent. Another will make $15,000 grants available to businesses owned by minorities, women or veterans. The third will offer grants to restaurants to enable them to retain or rehire employees.

investing 1 hour ago

Investors See an ‘All Clear' for a Reopening Rally. Are They Right This Time?

coronavirus 14 hours ago

‘It's a Nightmare': Restaurants Struggling After Mass. Enacts New Curfew

GIS 15 hours ago

Strict Covid-19 Measures Return, and Grocery Stores Are Now Bracing for Another Wave of Stockpiling: CNBC After Hours

Since the start of the pandemic the city has set aside more than $15 million in total to help businesses survive the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Massachusetts recorded 10,038 confirmed coronavirus deaths Friday nearly nine months after the state's initial case was detected. Confirmed cases have topped 177,600 and the number of cities and towns designated as "high risk" nearly doubled over a two-week period last month.

Amid growing calls for action, Baker recently tightened restrictions but has resisted taking more drastic measures such as halting indoor dining.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us