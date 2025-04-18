Boston officer fires shot at a dog near Boston Marathon finish line: What we know

A Boston officer fired his gun and others deployed stun guns to subdue a dog during a confrontation Thursday on a busy Boylston Street, near the Boston Marathon finish line. Here is what we know about the investigation into the incident, which a Boston police spokesperson said "normally take some time."

Why did the officer fire his gun?

Boston police said the situation began around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when they were called in to remove some individuals from outside the Boston Public Library, which is a common spot for unhoused people to sleep. During the call, they were confronted by a 9-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier, who police described as "vicious."

The dog's owner, Danielle Michalsky, said she and her wife were waking up when they were approached by police and that the dog was just being protective.

"One shot, at her. I saw the gun come out and I said don’t do it, don’t do it and they shot at her.”

Boston police said the dog was not hit by the gunshot and ran off. Officers pursued and eventually caught up with the dog, using stun guns to take it down.

An NBC10 Boston camera was rolling nearby for another event at the time. In that footage, an officer can be seen speaking to someone sitting on the ground, a hand on his weapon. A few moments later, a gunshot rings out off camera. After that, multiple officers can be seen standing with their weapons drawn. A dog can be heard and seen barking at the officers after the shot. Boston police then told the crowd to move away.

Police said no injuries were reported from the gunshot or the stun gun deployments. Michalsky said her dog did not bite any officers during the confrontation.

No one was hurt when an officer fired their gun during a confrontation with what police described as a "vicious" dog on a busy Boylston Street Thursday morning.

What is the status of the investigation and the officer?

The officer's gun has been taken away, which is standard procedure during an investigation. The officer was not publicly identified.

"There was nothing in the early stages of the investigation that would leave us to believe disciplinary action will follow," A Boston police spokesperson said in an email Friday.

The Boston Police Firearm Discharge Team is investigating.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defended the officers' use of force on Thursday.

“I know there were efforts made to try and deescalate and it’s very complicated when there are multiple people flagging that some behavior is taking place from an animal that is putting others at risk, so they took action quickly and I’m glad no one on the scene was hurt," Wu said.

What happened to the dog?

The dog, named Maggie May, is in the custody of the city's animal care facility, impounded at the request of the Boston Police Department.

It is not clear if she will be returned to Michalsky

A Boston officer fired their gun during a confrontation with what police described as a "vicious" dog on Boylston Street, near the Boston Marathon finish line.

The investigation is ongoing.