Boston officer hurt responding to report of fight in Mattapan, police say

A Boston police officer was hurt while responding to a report of a fight in Mattapan on Sunday, officials said.
A gun was recovered at the scene and a person is in custody, according to police. The officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident was reported about 12:19 p.m. on Westmore Road near Gilmer Street, according to police. The location is near a public health education campus and Mount Hope Cemetery.
No other information was immediately released, including if anyone else was hurt.