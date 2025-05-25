Boston officer hurt responding to report of fight in Mattapan, police say

A Boston police officer was hurt while responding to a report of a fight in Mattapan on Sunday, officials said.

A gun was recovered at the scene and a person is in custody, according to police. The officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident was reported about 12:19 p.m. on Westmore Road near Gilmer Street, according to police. The location is near a public health education campus and Mount Hope Cemetery.

No other information was immediately released, including if anyone else was hurt.