Boston officials concerned after latest unprovoked attack in Downtown Crossing

Boston police are investigating after a group of teenagers allegedly attacked a man for no reason in Downtown Crossing Monday night. It is the latest unprovoked attack in the area that has city officials concerned.

Police said the teenagers punched and knocked a man to the ground outside of the Foot Locker on Washington Street around 8:15 p.m. Monday. According to the police report, the victim told police the violence happened after one of the teens accused him of staring as he was walking on Washington Street while talking on his cell phone. The assault left him with bruises on his left eye and lacerations near both eyelids and on his left hand.

The victim told police he started running away when he noticed a large group running behind him but fell and was struck a couple of times. He got back up but fell over again and was struck numerous times by a group of people, police said. He also told police he was kicked in the back during the attack.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim being chased and attacked by a group of teenagers, though the group had dispersed when witnesses went over to help the injured man.

Another witness showed officers a photo of one of the attackers, who was later identified as a 14-year-old juvenile, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and red sneakers, riding a Bluebike. As this was happening, the witness alerted officers that the boy in question was right behind their cruiser, which led to a brief police chase, police said.

The boy fled on the city bike toward School Street before jumping off the bike and pushing into an officer near the McDonald's on Washington Street. The cop had a scrape on his arm but did not seek medical attention, police said.

Other officers chased after the boy and he was apprehended at the intersection of Washington and School streets. Police say there was a black Husky folding knife with a 3-inch blade in his pants pocket.

Two other juveniles were identified as being part of the group that attack and injured the man.

"Although this victim did not require further medical treatment, the trauma he experienced is always a concern," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "I commend the witnesses who stepped up to help police identify as many assailants as possible so they can be held accountable."

Those three teens appeared in Boston Juvenile Court on Tuesday in connection to the incident, though only two of them were ultimately charged so far. Two boys, 14 and 15 years old, were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The 14-year-old was also charged with assault and battery, and assault and battery on a police officer.

The teens charged were held on $500 bail and ordered to stay away from the Downtown Crossing area and the victim.

Prosecutors delayed charging the third boy -- another 14-year-old -- pending further review of video evidence and witness statements.

The violence comes after a series of assaults in the area. Just last week, an employee at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing was stabbed after confronting a group of unruly teenagers.

“We’ve seen several unprovoked attacks from juveniles in Downtown Crossing over the last few weeks," the DA said. "These violent attacks are instilling fear in business owners and residents,"

Boston police said they are working to address the problem and coordinating with businesses in the area.

“We’re dealing with the issue. We’ know that it is an issue, but we’re also trying to find the appropriate resources to address many of the issues,” Boston police superintendent of field services Lanita Cullinane said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said it is not just about the police presence, it’s also about connecting young people with the services the need.

“I know our police department and our schools are always working to make sure that we know the exact names and family situations of all of the young people who might come across our radar,” Wu said.