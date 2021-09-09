Boston Parents Brace for Impact Amid School Bus Driver Shortage

Parents of children in the Boston Public School system worried about whether the big yellow bus would show up to bring their children to class Thursday morning as the district deals with a driver shortage.

Mayor Kim Janey promised that the bus drivers would be there to pick up school children when schools open in Boston on Thursday during the first televised debate with Boston's five mayoral candidates Wednesday night.

"When it comes to the bus drivers, I'm really encouraged that our bus drivers and [the bus company], and the school department have reached an agreement," she said. "We are expecting and welcoming all of our bus drivers back to welcome our children tomorrow."

But her contenders, including John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief, were skeptical.

"I've got a lot of parents that have called me, and they're not so confident," Barros said. "I just remember talking to two bus drivers before getting here and they're not so confident. They've called this the worst of any school year that they've been a part of in terms of the chaos and information that's been sent, and what they've been given in terms of routes. They don't know what's going on."

The Boston school bus drivers' union is pushing to postpone the start of school the year, calling the bus routes "the worst fiasco we've witnessed in our careers." The union said the district gave them more than 100 additional routes than they've had in prior years at the last minute.

Boston Public Schools has said classes will start as planned, but they are expecting some service disruptions. Impacted families were expected to be notified Thursday morning. Working parents were worried they would be left in a pinch.

"It's not fair to just tell us our kids can't go to school because there is no bus," parent Mimi Mercy said. "They might as well start they going back to their whole thing of on-line learning, I guess. They were supposed to fix it so the kids can go back to school and now the kids are gong to fix their first day of education.”

School officials estimate there are roughly 60 open school bus driver positions in Boston. There are roughly 100 open school bus monitor positions.

Some of Boston's mayoral candidates politicized the issue during a debate Wednesday night, hosted by NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN in partnership with the Dorchester Reporter and the Bay State Banner.

"I was one of those parents that actually got a recorded voicemail, leaving me a message saying there was going to be a shortage of bus drivers with little information as to who to call where to get information how to figure out if your family would be affected. That's just absolutely unacceptable," candidate Andrea Campbell said. "We did know there's been a bus shortage — there's a national bus shortage right now. We should have been proactive in planning for this."

City Councilor Michelle Wu, in her second round of being a mother of a Boston Public School child, spoke to the disparities between the facilities, programming and resources among the schools within the district and called for a vision, rather than band aid fixes.

"I just want to emphasize that, as parents, we know every single little logistical detail has a huge impact on the day to day stress levels and experience and feeling of connection and trust for our families with the school district," Wu said, "but we need to center that the issues we're talking about now are very much because we have been missing a long term vision and a plan for a long time in BPS."

School officials have said they are working with Janey to hire more drivers. They will have standby drivers to help the first week and they are also offering incentives such as paying drivers an extra $50 a day if they show up to work 15 minutes early for the first week.

Beyond COVID, one issue facing Boston schools -- and many others nationwide -- is a shortage of school bus drivers. The pandemic meant a year of remote learning when drivers weren't needed, and many got new, better-paying jobs.

Still, many parents were worried about what they would do if a bus doesn't show up for their children.

"I think I would have to homeschool them, because I don't have another way to get them there," Vakita Kilgoe said.

Jaclyn Jones has been a bus monitor in Boston for 15 years. She predicted Thursday would be a nightmare.

"There are going to be a lot of kids left behind at the bus stop," Jones said.

Jones blames the shortage on the low pay and the high risk that comes with driving unvaccinated children.

"That's why half of the drivers don't want to go to work. They aren't putting their own life in jeopardy because of COVID, and I don't blame them," Jones said.