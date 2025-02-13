Boston

Death investigation underway after person falls from building in Boston

Massachusetts State Police confirmed the incident at 10 Park Plaza, the address of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation building

By Thea DiGiammerino

A person has died after falling from a building in Boston Thursday morning and police are investigating.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed the person fell from "an unspecified height" at 10 Park Plaza, the address of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation building. The person was pronounced dead by Boston EMS on scene.

Massachusetts State Police from the Suffolk County Detective Unit, Crime Scene Services, and Troop H all responded to investigate.

More details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

