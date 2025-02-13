Death investigation underway after person falls from building in Boston

A person has died after falling from a building in Boston Thursday morning and police are investigating.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed the person fell from "an unspecified height" at 10 Park Plaza, the address of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation building. The person was pronounced dead by Boston EMS on scene.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Massachusetts State Police from the Suffolk County Detective Unit, Crime Scene Services, and Troop H all responded to investigate.

More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.