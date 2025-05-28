Boston

Sexual assault in waterfront Boston park under investigation, police say

By Asher Klein

At left, a waterfront path in Boston's Paul Revere Park on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, after a report of a sexual assault. At right, state troopers investigating the incident nearby.
NBC10 Boston

A person reported being sexually assaulted in a park by the water in Boston on Wednesday morning, police said.

Massachusetts State Police and local police are investigating the person's report of a sexual assault at about 9:50 a.m. in Paul Revere Park. The person described their alleged assailant.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police didn't share details on the alleged sexual assault. They asked anyone with information about what happened to call them at 617-727-6780.

A large number of police officers were seen investigating in the area later on Wednesday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Boston news

Boston 6 hours ago

Man injured in shooting after attacking Boston police officer, taking his gun ID'd

Weather 8 hours ago

Summer-like today but cooler temps and more rain in days ahead

Boston Business Journal May 27

Inside Boston's 15 office-to-residential projects

Chris Forsberg May 27

The Path, Part I: How Celtics can ‘thread the needle' with tweaks to core

This article tagged under:

BostonCrime and CourtsMassachusetts State Police
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us