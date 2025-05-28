Sexual assault in waterfront Boston park under investigation, police say

A person reported being sexually assaulted in a park by the water in Boston on Wednesday morning, police said.
Massachusetts State Police and local police are investigating the person's report of a sexual assault at about 9:50 a.m. in Paul Revere Park. The person described their alleged assailant.
Police didn't share details on the alleged sexual assault. They asked anyone with information about what happened to call them at 617-727-6780.
A large number of police officers were seen investigating in the area later on Wednesday.