2 people hit by vehicle near Boston Medical Center

Two people were hit by a vehicle in Boston's South End, near Boston Medical Center, on Monday night, police said.
No arrests were made, Boston police said shortly after incident, which was reported about 8:46 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear if the vehicle that hit the people had stayed at the scene.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Personal effects were seen in a crosswalk at the scene, the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street. The intersection is near Boston Medical Center.
A police representative didn't immediately have the conditions of the people who were hit. It wasn't immediately clear if the injured people were connected to the hospital.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.