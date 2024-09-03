Boston

1 dead, another injured after being hit by a vehicle in Boston's South End

The driver of the vehicle was identified, Boston police said, but no arrests were made

By Anthony Vega

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed and a man seriously hurt in a pedestrian crash in Boston's South End Monday night, which has now turned into a death investigation, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street around 8:46 p.m., Boston police said, where a man and woman were hit by a vehicle. The intersection is near Boston Medical Center.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, according to police, who said the woman later died, and the man had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names weren't released, but police said the woman was 32 and the man was 50.

The driver of the vehicle was identified and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

