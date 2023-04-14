Boston Playoff Hub returns to Canal Street for Bruins, Celtics playoff games

The Boston Playoff Hub is returning to Canal Street for the Bruins and Celtics home playoff games at the TD Garden.

Canal Street will go car-free, allowing approved restaurants and bars to extend their outdoor patios onto the sidewalk on Canal Street, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Downtown North Association announced Friday.

"We're thrilled to give Boston fans an opportunity with both the Bruins and the Celtics in the playoffs this year to come together safely, cheer on their favorite teams, and support our local businesses," said Wu.

The Playoff Hub will be free and open to the public. Canal Street will be closed from noon on game days through one hour after the game ends.

The first Bruins playoff game will take place Saturday, with the Celtics playoff game on Sunday.

Parking regulation signs will be posted ahead of the Celtics game on Saturday. Vehicles in violation of the posted signs will be towed.