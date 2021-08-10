Boston Police: 3 Officers Injured Responding to Alleged Lewd Act

Three police officers were injured after responding to a report of a lewd act outside the Copley branch of the Boston Public Library.

The Boston Police Department said the man was still being inappropriate when the officers arrived and tried to stop him.

He allegedly became combative, police said, and officers subdued the man.

The officers' injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening, police said.

Police said the man is homeless but did not publicly identify him. He is in custody and charges are pending.